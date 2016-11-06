Arasalar here has been identified as one of the most polluted areas following dumping of garbage.

As part of a special drive being implemented by various departments, individuals and institutions to keep the town clean and free from garbage, the police department has selected the area for keeping it free from litter.

Plastic wastes and empty bottles are the major solid waste dumped in this area. A group of police personnel led by V.J. Chandran, Senior Superintendent of Police, planted saplings in the area on Saturday.

Volunteers from colleges also participated in the drive.

Vamseedhara Reddy Datla, Superintendent of Police, South Karaikal, was present.

Campaign at Neravy

At Neravy, A. Gita, MLA, inaugurated a special cleaning campaign. Mangalette Dinesh, Additional Collector, Ravi, Commune Panchayat Commissioner, participated in the drive. They collected waste plastics at the thoroughfares in the commune area.