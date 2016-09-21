Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP Salem P. Kannan, who passed away recently, played a key role in bringing about a rapprochement between the party founder late MGR and Jayalalithaa during her nascent years in politics.

Both the leaders were about to fall out after the AIADMK captured power for the third time in the State in the 1984 Assembly elections, when Kannan, a staunch loyalist of Jayalalithaa, played a mediator role on behalf of her to bring about a patch up.

Salem Kannan, who joined the AIAMDK when MGR floated the party in 1972, became his close associate was made the party’s secretary of the composite Salem district.

MGR fielded him in Salem constituency in the first ever Lok Sabha elections the AIADMK faced in 1977 and he romped home comfortably. Though Kannan suffered a setback in the 1980 Lok Sabha polls in the same constituency, he was elected MP from the neighbouring Tiruchengode constituency in the 1984 elections.

Kannan moved closer to Ms. Jayalalithaa when she was inducted into the party by MGR in 1982.

MGR who returned from United States after treatment was upset when he was told that Ms. Jayalalithaa had discussed political developments with the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The relationship between MGR and Jayalalithaa soon became increasingly strained.

Ms. Jayalalithaa wrote a personal letter to MGR explaining how she was being shabbily treated. It was Kannan, who met MGR in the Secretariat and handed over the letter to him.

Kannan had said in an interview to Frontline that “after reading the letter, MGR broke down. Madam (Jayalalithaa) met him at the Secretariat later and sorted out the differences,” he said.

Kannan proved such a hardline loyalist of Ms. Jayalalithaa, that even when MGR was alive, he floated the Jaya Peravai (fan clubs). This act earned him the wrath of MGR.

When he refused to dissolve the clubs, MGR expelled him from the party in 1986.

A senior leader of the party in Salem recalled that Kannan did well to build the party overcoming the stiff opposition from the DMK rivals such as Rajaram and Veerapandi Arumugam. However, he could not command the same support from the cadre after the entry of Rajaram into the party and soon faded away from the political scenario. Despite a promising start, he did not make it big in State politics, he quipped.

