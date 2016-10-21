The Department of Public Instruction, Government of Karnataka, is organising a State-level Kannada Rajyotsava programme on November 1 at 9 a.m. at Sri Kanteerava Out door stadium, Bengaluru. According to a release, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the programme, where several ministers and prominent personalities are expected to participate. As many as 16,000 school children will take part in variety of cultural events, the release stated.

Training

The Mysore Horticultural Society (MHS) will conduct free training classes on Ikebana junior (flower arrangement). According to a release, the classes will commence from October 24, at Dr. M.H. Marigowda Memorial Hall, Labagh. For details, contact the Secretary, MHS on 080-26576781.

Medical camp

The Bhavasara Kshatriya Cooperative Bank Ltd, in association with Malleswaram Bhavasara Kshatriya Yuva Mandali will organise a free medical camp on October 22 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The camp include diabetes, eye testing, dental, heart, gynaecology and general health check-ups. It will be held at No. 19, Sri Mahalakshmi Mandir, Kumara Park West, Seshadripuram. For details, call 9148449451 or 9060442866.