Tamil Nadu

Kanimozhi, Raja get rousing reception

more-in

DMK leaders, including Stalin, greet them at airport

Former IT Minister A.Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi, who were acquitted by the CBI special court in the 2G spectrum scam case, received an enthusiastic reception from party leaders and cadre at the Chennai airport.

DMK working president M.K. Stalin, along with all senior leaders, including some former Ministers, was present at the airport to receive Mr. Raja and Ms. Kanimozhi.

The airport wore a festive look with the beating of drums by folk artistes and the bursting of crackers.

A small dais was arranged outside the airport. Ms. Kanimozhi and Mr. Raja received shawls, garlands and greetings from partymen who had assembled in huge numbers.

Later both of them went to Goapalapuram and sought the blessings of party leader M. Karunanidhi, who came out of his residence for a moment and waved to the cadre.

Post a Comment
More In Tamil Nadu
politics
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2017 4:02:51 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/kanimozhi-raja-get-rousing-reception/article22268767.ece

© The Hindu