Fire breaks out at Kamal Haasan's house, nobody hurt

Actor Kamal Hassan are seen after voting for the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council Election in Chennai. Photo: M.Vedhan   | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Actor escapes unhurt with the help of his staff

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan on Saturday said he escaped a fire accident at his residence in Chennai on Friday night. He also clarified that no one got hurt.

“Thanks to my staff. Escaped a fire at my house. Lungs full of smoke; I climbed down from the third floor. I am safe, No one hurt. Goodnight,” Haasan tweeted early on Saturday.

He also thanked his fans for their “love and concern”.

 

Kamal Haasan is currently mourning the death of his elder brother Chandrahasan who passed away in March.

On the career front, he is all set to recommence work on his multi-lingual action comedy “Sabash Naidu”, having fully recovered from a leg injury which kept him out of action for nearly a year.

