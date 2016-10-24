Actress Latha visiting the Apollo Hospitals to enquire about the health of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, on Sunday.— Photo: R. Ragu

The former Chief Minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandy, visiting the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Sunday to enquire about the health condition of Tamil NaduChief Minister Jayalalithaa.— Photo: SHAJU JOHN

Ahead of his birthday on November 7, Kamal Haasan has requested welfare associations run by his fans not to have any celebrations.

In a tweet on Sunday, Mr. Haasan said owing to the Chief Minister’s health and hospitalisation, he was requesting welfare associations run by his fans to avoid hosting any celebrations this year.

The actor wished the Chief Minister a speedy recovery in his earlier tweets. A few days ago, actor Rajinikanth visited the Apollo Hospitals to enquire about Chief Minister’s health.

Sunday had its share of visitors that included yesteryear actor Latha and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy. Both visitors later told mediapersons that they wished her a speedy recovery.

Security less rigid

For the less frequent visitors to the hospital, some things stood out. Ever since the news of improvement in the Chief Minister’s health was released by the hospital, the security has become less rigid.

(Reporting by Sujatha R.)