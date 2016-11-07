The consecration of Sri Kamakshiamman temple, Kancheepuram, will be held on February 1, 2017, according to Sri Jayendra Saraswathi, Sankaracharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham and the temple’s hereditary trustee.

The acharya told presspersons on Sunday that the consecration would be performed between 9.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. on February 1.

The consecration of the temple was performed in June 1995 when the ‘vimanam’ of Sri Adi Sankara Baghavathpada shrine was covered with gold plates.

This time, the gold-plated vimanam of Sri Kamakshiamman shrine was refurbished at a cost of Rs. 20 crore.

According to Viswanathan, Kamakshiamman temple ‘srikaryam’, another Rs. 5 crore was being spent to carry out repair and restoration work at the temple and the ‘vahanams’ (wooden carriers used to take out the panchaloha idol of Sri Kamakshiamman during the procession),

The number of days of ‘yaga salai’ pujas to be performed and the other preparations relating to the performance of consecration would be decided by the Sankaracharya later, Mr. Viswanathan added.