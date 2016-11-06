The centenary birthday celebrations of A.P.J. Mohamed Muthu Meera Maraikayar, elder brother of former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, turned out to be yet another occasion to recall and cherish the memories of the late president, who was keen on celebrating the birthday in a grand manner.

Mr. Kalam was ‘omnipresent’ at the function, here on Saturday as speaker after speaker recalled their memories and the kind of respect the late leader had for Mr. Maraikayar, after the latter cut a huge cake, celebrating his completion of 100 years.

Assisted by his daughter A.P.J.M. Nazeema, the centenarian cut the cake as a large gathering wished him. A.P.J.M. Sheik Saleem and A.P.J.M. Sheik Dawood, grand nephews of Mr. Kalam had organised the function on behalf of ‘Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation and House of Kalam.’

Y. S. Rajan, a distinguished scientist and a close associate of Mr. Kalam, who was the chief guest, shared his memories of the late leader and recalled how the late president took suggestions from Mr. Maraikayar before taking crucial decisions.

Tamil Maanila Congress president G. K. Vasan said he was much privileged to take part in the function.

H. Sheridan, the long time personal secretary of Mr. Kalam formally handed over the gift – a wooden box containing perfumes, the late leader had bought for Mr. Maraikayar and had wanted to present it on his centenary celebrations. Actor Vivek, who had been implementing ‘Green Kalam’ project to plant one crore saplings, in deference to the wishes of Mr. Kalam, said he had so far planted 27.73 lakh saplings and planted 100 trees at the Kalam memorial.

A.P.J. Mohamed Muthu Meera Maraikayar has one regret that he could not persuade his brother to get married. “If at all I have a regret in my life it is that I could not persuade my brother to get married,” Mr. Maraikayar told The Hindu while having an informal chat at the House of Kalam. Ms A.P.J.M. Nazeema Maraikayar, who was assisting the interaction, recalled as how a proposal almost came through but could not be finalised.

They found a girl, a science graduate in Madurai and decided that she would be a good match for Mr. Kalam. They were impressed with the girl’s family after seeing a huge collection of books in the living room. The proposal, however, could not be finalised as Mr. Kalam was too busy in his work and that was the end of it, she recalled.