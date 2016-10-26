Many of the farmlands in Kakkuchi Village Panchayat near Udhagamandalam have remained unused due to lack of water for farming.- Photo:M.Sathyamoorthy

The small farmers in Tiruchigady in Kakkuchi Village Panchayat in the district are in dire straits.

Many of the farmers, who depend on a good harvest to pay for the land they have leased from landowners, have suffered huge crop loss due to scanty rainfall.

“There had been just two spells of rainfall this year, and the small stream that we depend on for water has completely dried up,” M. Kadhar, a farmer, said .

These farmers cultivate crops on less than four acres of land and depend on good yields to not only cover the expense of the lease amount, but also to pay for the next sowing season.

However, this year has been especially hard for them , as the scanty rainfall has meant that they have had little water for their crops.

Mr. Kadhar said that he has accrued a loss of more than Rs. 4 lakh cumulatively after his potato crop failed.

“I have used a tractor to level the land and prepare it for the next season, as we hope the rains will come shortly,” he said.

The farmer is preparing to grow radish on his 6-acre farm as they are more resistant to winter climates.

B Kanagaraj, another farmer who owns a 2-acre farm nearby, said that it had been eight months since it rained in the village.

Input cost

He is now growing carrots on only a quarter of the entire farm as the input costs are too high. “I spend more than Rs. 5,000 for bringing water in trucks to irrigate the fields every month. I can make a little more than Rs. 30,000 by selling the produce, and the input costs keep rising as long as the rains stay away,” he said.