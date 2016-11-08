For tourists from outside Tamil Nadu, it is not the typical warm welcome of the Blue Mountains that they get at the Kakanallah check-post. Instead, they have to pay their way through, with the policemen on watch at the check-post allegedly demanding anywhere between Rs. 20 and Rs. 50 as “toll” to let the tourists’ vehicles in.

A bus driver from Karnataka told The Hindu that the cops demanded Rs.100 from him to let two buses into the district. “If we refuse, they make us wait for 45 minutes to one hour, till the driver relents and pays up,” said the driver who did not wish to reveal his identity. “I travel to The Nilgiris quite regularly, and it’s [paying money at the check-post] a regular occurrence. The police in Karnataka do not extort money from Tamil tourists like this,” said the driver.

The allegation is that the “toll” collection from cars, private buses and trucks involves most of the policemen at the check-post.

A couple of locals also help them out by collecting the money at a spot that is covered by CCTC surveillance, so that the policemen do not get videographed.

Even vegetable trucks are not spared. A share of the consignment of tomatoes, onions and other produce is demanded and taken.

The Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police Murali Rambha said he would review the evidence against the policemen at the check-post and take immediate action.