Backed by political parties, the Kadambur Hills Farmers’ Association has planned to stage a demonstration on October 24 in front of the office of Revenue Inspector at Kadambur to draw attention of the government to drought-like conditions prevailing in the hilly area.

A decision on the demonstration, involving hundreds of farmers belonging to Gudiyalathur, Koothampalayam, Kundri, Germalam, and Thingalur panchayats in Sathyamangalam Panchayat Union, was taken at a recent meeting chaired by the Association Organiser K. Ramasamy.

Thousands of acres of ragi, tapioca, maize, and vegetables crops have dried up and cannot be salvaged even if there is rainfall, Mr. Ramasamy said, adding that 90 per cent of farmers with holdings of just two to three acres were sunk in debts.

The Association urged the State Government to accelerate the process of digging bore wells, and pay relief to farmers as was done during 2013 when compensation was provided to farmers in 1104 acres in Gudiyalathur firka alone.

The drought condition was unprecedented this year, warranting payment of Rs. 25,000 per acre of dried-up crop.

Farm workers have also been rendered jobless, and the government must increase allocation for Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme to support them, Mr. Ramasamy said.

The demonstration will be led by former CPI MLA of Bhavani Sagar P.L. Sundaram, with participation of local level functionaries of CPI, CPI (M), DMK, DMDK and Congress parties, Mr. Ramasamy said.

