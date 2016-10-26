Principal District Judge S. Ramathilagam on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of S. Yuvaraj till November 15.

Yuvaraj, the prime accused in the murder case of Dalit youth V. Gokulraj, is lodged at Vellore Central Prison.

Hearing

During the earlier hearing, the judge asked the CB-CID to produce him in the court on October 25.

Since Yuvaraj had to be produced in a court in Perundurai in Erode district on the same day, the prosecutor said that he could not be produced.

The judge extended his judicial custody and asked the CB-CID to produce him in the court on November 15.

Driver

The custody of Yuvaraj’s driver, P. Arun, who was currently lodged at Salem Central Prison, was also extended till November 15.