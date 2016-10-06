Principal District and Sessions Judge Alamelu Natarajan on Tuesday passed orders to recall the prosecution witnesses (PW) 1 to 65 in the Dalit youth Shankar murder case for cross examination by the defence counsels.

The defence counsels for the 11 accused had filed a petition seeking the recall of the first 65 witnesses in the case who were already examined by the Special Public Prosecutor, U. Sankaranarayanan, appointed by the State Government for the trial of the Dalit youth Shankar’s murder at Udumalpet in May.

The trial was posted for cross examinations to October 25.