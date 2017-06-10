Jipmer MBBS counselling from June 27

more-in

The results of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) MBBS entrance examination were published on Friday.

The first round of counselling will be held from June 27 to 30. The counselling dates for category-wise candidates are as follows: On the first day (June 27), the medical board will examine the PwD-OPH (Orthopedic Physically Handicapped) and P-OPH (Puducherry - Orthopedic Physically Handicapped) candidates to certify their disability. This will be held on IIIrd Floor, Academic Section, JIPMER Academic Centre and the reporting time is 9 a.m.

For candidates falling under general (UR) category /OPH and P-OPH, counselling will be on June 28 and for OBC, SC and ST candidates on June 29.

The final day (June 20) of counselling will be for Puducherry – UR, OBC, SC and NRI, OCI students. The reporting time for counselling on all the three days is 8 a.m. at Jipmer Auditorium (Temple Gate No.7) in Jipmer.

Selected candidates are requested to refer to the prospectus page number 27 for the list of certificates to be brought on the day of counselling.

All applicants who have appeared for the entrance examination can be download their individual rank letter detailing their marks from official website of Jipmer (www.jipmer.edu.in) from June 15, 2017 (Wednesday) from 10 a.m.

No individual communication will be sent to any of the candidates.

The candidates are requested to check the Jipmer website for relevant and updated instructions on counselling periodically.

Change of certificate verification or counselling date will not be allowed to any candidate under any circumstances.

The second round of counselling is tentatively fixed for July 19. The courses will commence on July 5.

Of the 200 seats, 54 seats will be reserved for Puducherry students.

For the first time, nearly 22 students from Achariya Bala Siksha Mandir and Achariya Siksha Mandir of Achariya World Class Educational Institutions have cleared Jipmer entrance examination and shortlisted for counselling.