Even while welcoming the Centre’s demonetisation process, the Tamil Nadu Jewellers Federation (TNJF), said that the move has badly hit the jewellery industry to a big extent.

Right from November 9, when the demonetisation process was introduced in the country, the jewellery business has come to a “grinding halt”. About 90 per cent of the business is hit, affecting both the major and small jewellery marts across the state alike, A. S. Sriram, president of the TNJF, told presspersons here on Friday.

The government’s initiative is to introduce cash-less economy, which will immensely benefit the country in the long run and as such the countrymen should welcome it wholeheartedly. It will take some time that cash-less economy becomes the order of the day.

Cash regulations played a key role in the jewellery trade and new regulations are being announced every now and then. The jewellery trade is under the total control of the government, and as such it could not do much except to adjust to the regulations.

Mr. Sriram said that the gold trade has become a open trade for the last two decades and the government has imposed some more curbs at present.

Impact

Referring to the impact of the demonetisation process, he said that during last year, about 60 to 90 tonnes of gold was imported pan India every month. The import has dwindled to 10-30 tonnes per month in the last few months.

Only about 5 – 10 per cent of the usual turnout is taking place in the jewellery marts due to shortage of currency and a majority of that too was for exchange of metal.

Due to high international market rate, people are not visiting the jewellery marts. They always prefer to wait for the rate to come down. The jewellery trade has suffered a lot in the recent months and yet to recover.

The jewellery marts in the State witnessed a business turnover of Rs. 1,500 crore to Rs. 2,000 crore a month and it has come down to Rs. 200 crore to Rs. 250 crore a month now.

Mr. Sriram said that there is a wrong notion among the local public that they have to produce PAN card for every purchase of jewellery. This is not true. He clarified that any transaction exceeding Rs. two lakhs alone required PAN card declaration. There is no change in the PAN card rules due to demonetisation process, he said.

Some small jewellers due to lack of knowledge too are insisting on PAN cards. He urged such jewellers too not to mislead the consumers.