The left thumb impression of AIADMK general secretary and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who has been hospitalised since September 22, has been affixed on the Form B submitted along with nomination papers filed by the party’s candidates in the Thanjavur, Aravakurichi and Thiruparankundram Assembly constituencies where polling is due on November 19.

As per the mandate under the Representation of People Act, a candidate contesting in an election representing a political party must submit the Form B wherein the party’s leader authorises her/him to contest on the party symbol. On October 28, the AIADMK’s candidates in the three seats submitted the Form B to the respective Returning Officers when it came to light that Ms Jayalalithaa’s left thumb impression had been affixed on the forms instead of her signature.

The thumb impression was attested by Dr P. Balaji, Professor of Minimal Access Surgery, Madras Medical College and Dr. Babu K Abraham of the Apollo Hospitals, has signed as witness.

Noting that Ms Jayalalithaa was in hospital, Dr Balaji certified, “Since the signatory has undergone tracheostomy recently and has an inflamed right hand she is temporarily unable to affix her signature. Hence she has affixed her left thumb impression on her own in my presence.”

Sources said the thumb impression was obtained at her hospital bed on Thursday evening and Dr Balaji was present there.