Ruling AIADMK today said party supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, hospitalised here since last month, is “very well” and would return home soon, even as scores of party workers continue to hold different forms of worships for her speedy recovery.

“She is very well. God is by her side. She will come home soon,” party spokesperson C.R. Saraswathy told reporters here.

She said the prayers of party supporters has reaped fruits and thanked the medical experts from AIIMS and Singapore among others who treated the 68 year-old leader.

Ms. Jayalalithaa was admitted to the Apollo Hospital here on September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration.

Later on, the hospital had said she was being treated for infection with respiratory support among others.

In its latest medical bulletin, which was issued on October 21, the hospital had said the Chief Minister was interacting and progressing gradually.

Meanwhile, AIADMK supporters in large numbers continued to organise special prayers and events for the well being of their ‘Amma’ (Mother), as she is affectionately called by them, across the state. This included a six-hour musical prayer in Tirunelveli.

Around 20,000 people carried the traditional ‘palkudam’ (milkpot) over a 10 km stretch praying for Ms. Jayalalithaa’s speedy recovery at Viralimalai in Puthukottai district.

In Tirunelveli, ‘thavil’ and ‘nagaswara’ musicians played their instruments non-stop for six hours praying for the good health of the AIADMK supremo.

Special yagnams and homams (havans) including ’Sudharsana’ and ‘dhanvanthiri’ homams seeking divine blessings for her good health and long life were performed in many temples across the state including in Chennai, Coimbatore and Dharmapuri.

In Erode, school students sat in a row depicting ‘Amma’ in Tamil and held candle prayers for the Chief Minister. An inter-faith prayer was held in Thiruvarur.

At Apollo Hospital, a group of members of the traditional Badaga tribe community from Nilgiris district held prayers.