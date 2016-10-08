Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, hospitalised here last month, is undergoing lung decongestion as well as other “comprehensive measures” and continues to be under constant monitoring, Apollo Hospital said today.

“The honourable Chief Minister continues to be under constant monitoring by the intensivists and consultants in the panel (of specialists),” it said.

The hospital’s Chief Operating Officer Subbiah Viswanathan said in a short press release that respiratory support “is being closely watched and adjusted.”

“Lungs decongestion treatment is being continued. All the other comprehensive measures including nutrition, supportive therapy and passive physiotherapy are under way,” he said.

The 68-year-old Ms. Jayalalithaa was admitted to the corporate hospital on September 22, after she complained of fever and dehydration.

The hospital had on Thursday said that she “continues to improve but requires a longer stay at the hospital”.

Among others, Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and MDMK founder Vaiko had visited the hospital.

They had wished her speedy recovery.