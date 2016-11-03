The social activist claims that affixing the thumb impression was a violation of the election code.

Social activist ‘Traffic’ K. Ramaswamy on Thursday filed a petition in the Madras High Court, seeking to declare as “illegal and ultra vires of the Constitution” Chief Minister Jayalalithaa affixing her left thumb impression on poll papers of AIADMK candidates.

He claimed that affixing the thumb impression was a violation of the election code. The petition is, however, yet to be taken up by the court.

AIADMK candidates in Aravakurichi, Thanjavur and Thirupparankundram Assembly segments had filed Forms A and B, featuring the left thumb impression of hospitalised party general secretary, instead of her signature.

All three constituencies go to the polls on November 19, 2016.

The AIADMK had sought permission from the Election Commission to allow Ms. Jayalalithaa to put her thumb impression in view of her health and the poll body had given its nod.