Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is sitting up and is completely off sedation during the day, marking a fairly important milestone in her recovery process since she was admitted to Apollo Hospitals last month.

The team of specialists treating her calibrated the drug dosage, which led to success in treating the continuing issue of pulmonary oedema. The mitral valve infection was treated effectively and, as a result, fluid accumulation in the lungs has been halted.

Prof. Richard Beale, consultant intensivist, is expected to return on Sunday.