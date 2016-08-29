Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Monday effected the first major reshuffle in her three-month old Cabinet by dropping Dairy Development Minister S.P. Shunmuganathan from the Council of Ministers. Less than a fortnight ago, Mr. Shunmuganathan was removed as the party’s Thoothukudi district unit secretary.

According to a Raj Bhavan press release, Ms. Jayalalithaa had recommended the inclusion of Avadi MLA ‘Ma Foi’ K. Pandiarajan as Minister for School Education and Sports and Youth Welfare. He will handle the School Education, Archaeology, Youth Welfare and Sports Development portfolios.

P. Benjamin, who was hitherto School Education Minister, will now handle the portfolios of Rural Industries, Cottage Industries and Small Industries.

Rural Industries Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji has been appointed as the new Minister for Milk and Dairy Development.

Mr. Pandiarajan will be sworn in on Tuesday evening.