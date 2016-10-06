The Chief Minister’s “known history of diabetes” was taken into consideration for her medical management plan, says Apollo Hospital.

In the most elaborate health bulletin yet on the status of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospitals, the press release issued on Thursday said the “present treatment regimen includes continued respiratory support, nebulisation, drugs to decongest the lungs, antibiotics, nutrition, general nursing care and supportive therapy.”

Apart from brief mentions of providing respiratory support and a case of infection, the release spoke of the Chief Minister’s known history of diabetes and winter bronchitis in inclement weather. It added that the patient continued to improve and was making gradual progress.

Richard John Beale, the London-based consultant, returned to the hospital again on Thursday and examined Ms. Jayalalithaa. “The consensus of all the experts is that the line of treatment given to the Chief Minister should be continued, and she will require a longer stay in the hospital.”

She was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals on September 22, for fever and dehydration, the first press release of the hospital had said.