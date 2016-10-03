The Chief Minister was "responding adequately" to the comprehensive treatment being given to her and a team of doctors were collectively monitoring her treatment.

Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who has been undergoing medical treatment at Apollo Hospitals here, was on “respiratory support” and her condition continued to improve, the hospital stated on Monday.

The “treatment plan, including appropriate antibiotics, respiratory support and other allied clinical measures are presently being continued to treat the infection,” the hospital said in a press release.

The Chief Minister was “responding adequately” to the comprehensive treatment being given to her and a team of doctors were collectively monitoring her treatment. She “has been advised further stay in the hospital for treatment,” the release from hospital’s COO Subbiah Viswanathan added.

The 68-year old leader was admitted to the hospital with fever and dehydration on September 22 and she continues to remain in the hospital since then. A doctor from the United Kingdom was flown in and his expertise was obtained for treating the Chief Minister.