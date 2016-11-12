Her infection is fully under control, but she needs reinvigoration to go back, says its Chairman Dr. Pratap C. Reddy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s infection is fully under control, but her discharge from hospital depends on her progress, Apollo Hospitals Chairman Pratap C. Reddy said on Saturday.

“I already told [you] her infection is fully under control. But what is required is that she needed reinvigoration to go back. This is what is happening,” he told reporters in Chennai. No date has been fixed for it, he said.

When asked about Ms. Jayalalithaa being shifted to the general ward, he said, “no general ward,” adding, it was about, “which is more comfortable for her.”

The “change of room is only for her convenience.” There was no major change in the line of treatment. “She had therapy, which has completely cured [her]. What is needed is recuperation. For that, all efforts are being taken. Teams are working towards that,” he noted.

“I think discharge again is going to depend upon her. Whenever she feels that she is physically fit and when she feels the hospital has given enough...it will happen. There is no fixed date. For what she came [for treatment], that is completely under control.”

Answering a question, he said, “She is having the diet which she likes.”

On November 4, Dr. Reddy said Ms. Jayalalithaa had “completely recovered” and it was up to her to decide when to go home.

AIADMK leader and party spokesperson C. Ponnaiyan said on November 8 that a “cheerful and healthy” Ms. Jayalalithaa was interacting on “important issues with VIPs” and was likely to be discharged in a few days, with physiotherapists from Singapore attending on her.

The 68-year-old AIADMK chief was admitted to the hospital on September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration. Later, the hospital said she was being treated for infection with respiratory support, among others.

Specialists from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and from London, among others, have treated her during the period.

Since her hospitalisation, ministers and AIADMK cadres have been organising special prayers at various temples across the State for her speedy recovery.