The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister. Photo: M. Periasamy

  All for ‘Amma’

The Chief Minister’s “known history of diabetes” was taken into consideration for her medical management plan, says Apollo Hospital.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has a “known history of diabetes and winter bronchitis in inclement weather,” said a press release from Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Thursday.

The 68-year-old Chief Minister was admitted to the hospital on September 22, 2016 for “fever and dehydration”.

“Based on the detailed deliberations and clinical examination, the expert group of doctors Apollo Hospitals have drawn up a detailed medical management plan, keeping in view the Chief Minister’s known history of diabetes and winter bronchitis in inclement weather,” said the statement. “The present treatment regimen includes continued respiratory support, nebulization, drugs to decongest the lungs, antibiotics, nutrition, general nursing care and supportive therapy.”

On Wednesday, Dr. G. Khilnani, Dr. Anjan Trikha and Dr. Nitish Naik from AIIMS were flown in to attend to the Chief Minister. Earlier, Dr. Richard John Beale, an international specialist and consultant was also roped in.

