"She needs rest as per doctors’ advice and will return in good health," says former Minister P. Valaramathi.

The AIADMK on Saturday asserted that its hospitalised general secretary and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is “healthy”.

“Amma [Ms. Jayalalithaa] is healthy. She needs rest as per doctors’ advice and will return in good health,” senior AIADMK leader and former Minister P. Valaramathi told reporters.

She said Ms. Jayalalithaa was performing official duties and pointed out that she had even announced the party’s candidates for this month’s civic polls while in hospital.

“Some jealous people are carrying out a wrong campaign to confuse people by spreading rumours [about Ms. Jayalalithaa’s health],” she said.