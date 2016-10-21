A hospital statement added that she continued to be "under treatment and observation for all vital parameters, respiratory support and passive physiotherapy".

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is “interacting and progessing gradually,” a statement issued from Apollo Hospitals on Friday evening said.

“A team of experts of the Critical Care Group, senior cardiologists, senior respiratory physicians, senior consultants of the Infectious Diseases department, the senior Endocrinologist and Diabetologist of Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road have been giving treatment and care to the honourable Chief Minister. The nutrition and essential nutrient intake is being attended to by senior consultants from the dietary team,” the statement read.

An earlier report by The Hindu stated that Jayalalithaa was sitting up and was completely off sedation during the day, marking a milestone in her recovery since she was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals here last month.

Dr. Richard Beale, the consultant intensivist who has been involved in her treatment, is expected to return to the hospital on Sunday.