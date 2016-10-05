S. Saravanan (60), a supporter of the AIADMK, on Wednesday committed suicide in Vadugapatti under Nathampatti police station limits reportedly due to mental depression over reports on Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s health condition.

The police said that the deceased, a fireworks employee, consumed poison on Wednesday morning.

In her complaint, Saravanan’s daughter, P. Ponmani (31) said that his father had been a staunch supporter of the AIADMK for the last 15 years. He was worried over the reports on Chief Minister’s health condition and consumed poison on Wednesday.

His body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem.