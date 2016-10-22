Chairman of Apollo Hospitals briefed the Governor on the treatment being given to Jayalalithaa by a team of experts including doctors of Critical Care Group, senior cardiologist, senior respiratory physician, dieticians and diabetologist, among others.

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao today visited Apollo Hospitals, where Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment, and was happy to note that she was “progressing well.”

Rao’s visit, the second this month, comes a day after the hospital announced that Jayalalithaa, admitted on September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration, was interacting and progressing gradually.

“Rao visited the Chief Minister in the ward where she is undergoing treatment. The Governor was happy to note that the Chief Minister is progressing well,” a Raj Bhavan release said.

Chairman of Apollo Hospitals, Dr Pratap C Reddy, briefed the Governor on the treatment being given to Jayalalithaa by a team of experts including doctors of Critical Care Group, senior cardiologist, senior respiratory physician, dieticians and diabetologist, among others, it said.

Reddy told the Governor that Jayalalithaa “continues to be under treatment and observation for all vital parameters, respiratory support and passive physiotherapy,” it said.

“The Chief Minister is interacting and responding remarkably to the treatment,” it said.

A host of AIADMK leaders, including Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, M Thambidurai, Finance Minister O Panneerselvam and Chief Secretary P Ramamohana Rao, among others, received the Governor at the hospital, it said.

Rao, Governor of Maharashtra, assumed additional charge of Tamil Nadu last month.

He had earlier visited the Apollo Hospitals on October 1 to inquire about the Chief Minister’s health.