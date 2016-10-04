She has been advised further stay for treatment, states a hospital statement.

The condition of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai “continues to improve”, said a statement issued by the hospital on Tuesday evening.

“The same line of treatment is being continued. The Honourable Chief Minister is under close observation by the team of doctors,'' the statement said in an update on Ms. Jayalalithaa’s health.

''The Honourable Chief Minister has been advised further stay in the hospital for treatment,” the statement, signed by Subbiah Viswanathan, COO of the hospital, said.