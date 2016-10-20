One more person has been arrested on the charge of posting malicious and false content about the health condition of Ms. Jayalalithaa.

While over a week has passed without a bulletin about Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s health, her condition has witnessed some progress. She remains under the close observation of the original team of doctors that treated her from September 22, when she was admitted to Apollo Hospitals.

The Chief Minister continues to remain on respiratory support. However, informed sources say that in the process of trying to wean her away from it, she is able to spend a little more time without such support.

A team of specialists continues to monitor her closely and all efforts have been taken to make the zone sterile, and prevent further infection from occurring.

Experts from Singapore continued to work with those in Apollo on providing passive physiotherapy for the Chief Minister. It is learnt that the team of three doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr. Richard Beale of the Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust has left.

One more person was arrested on Wednesday by the Cyber Cell of the Chennai police on the charge of posting malicious and false content about the health condition of Ms. Jayalalithaa.

A.Sahayam, 30, of Sottiyan Thopu in Thoothukudi district, had allegedly posted malicious content on his Facebook page and shared it with others.

So far, 50 cases have been registered in connection with the posting of malicious content on social media. The Cyber Cell police have arrested five persons for spreading rumours with intent to cause riot, and creating panic among the public. Two days ago, the police arrested a functionary of the Naam Thamizhar Katchi in Ennore for speaking in a derogatory manner on the Chief Minister’s health. The police have arrested seven persons so far in these cases.