Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and BJP president Amit Shah at the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Wednesday to enquire about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s health

“Visited Apollo Hospital in Chennai to enquire about the health of Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa Ji. I wish and pray for her speedy recovery,” Mr. Shah tweeted after the visit.

Top BJP leaders Amit Shah and Arun Jaitley on Wednesday visited Chennai’s Apollo Hospital, where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is admitted.

