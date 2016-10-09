The ruling AIADMK is learnt to be against the idea of installing a Deputy Chief Minister or appointing an interim head of government to steer the administration till Chief Minister Jayalalithaa recovers completely and resumes her political responsibilities.

However, the party is examining the possibility of reallocating the portfolios held by Ms. Jayalalithaa.

Currently, the Public Department, IAS, IPS, IFS, General Administration, District Revenue Officers, Police and Home portfolios are held by the Chief Minister, who has been in hospital since the night of September 22.

Governor’s discussions

On Friday, Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao had invited Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao in the afternoon. Later in the evening, the Governor held discussions with AIADMK ministers O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami and the Chief Secretary. While the Raj Bhavan’s official communiqué said the Governor enquired about the Cauvery water issue and the general administration of the government, AIADMK sources claimed the issue of an interim head or the possibility of designating a Minister as Deputy Chief Minister figured in the discussions.

While the two ministers could not be reached for comment, the grapevine in the ruling AIADMK has it that the two ministers had convinced the Governor that there was no need for installing an interim head of government as the Chief Minister was making a gradual recovery. “As long as the Chief Minister is alive, there is no need for the Governor’s intervention,” a AIADMK leader insisted

The ministers however, agreed to consider the reallocation of the Chief Minister’s portfolios to a minister/s and had sought some more time to take a decision on this. Ramesh Chand Meena, Principal Secretary to Governor could be not reached despite repeated attempts to get a reaction.

Past precedent



In the past, V.R. Nedunchezhian, as the second in line, had taken over the administration in the absence of first C.N. Annadurai in the late 1960s and then M.G. Ramachandran in 1984-85, an AIADMK veteran said.

When MGR was flown to the USA for treatment, it was Nedunchezhian who conducted the cabinet meetings and governed the State. The portfolios were reallocated then too. “Naturally, the second in command, in this case — O. Panneerselvam would take over the administration,” a senior leader said.

Ruling out Mr. Panneerselvam having taken any decision in this regard, party insiders claim that the only person who could take a decision on even the reallocation of portfolios other than the Chief Minister was her friend Sasikala. The latter, incidentally, does not hold any key office in the party.

Close ring



Insiders also say that Ministers Palaniswami, P. Thangamani and S.P. Velumani were the only persons being directly briefed by Ms Sasikala on the developments; even Mr. Panneerselvam was in the dark.

According to party sources, the name of Mr. Palaniswami as a possible interim head had surfaced as there was a perception in the party that Mr. Panneerselvam, who was the Chief Minister twice when Ms. Jayalalithaa was dislodged from office by courts, had been sidelined for sometime now. “But this can’t be held against Panneerselvam. He is the second in command in the cabinet,” a party senior said. Mr. Palaniswami figures fourth in the rank of seniority in the council of ministers.