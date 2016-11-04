"She is aware of her surroundings and understands what is going on," said Dr. Prathap C. Reddy on the sidelines of a book launch.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has competely recovered, Apollo Hospitals Chairman Pratap Reddy said on Friday.

He was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the launch of Apollo Hospitals Text Book on Medicine.

“She is aware of her surroundings and understands what is going on around her. She has completely recovered,” he said.

An earlier The Hindu report stated that there was a “marked improvement” in her health condition and that she was likely to be moved from the critical care unit to a private room in about three days.