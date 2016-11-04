SLIDESHOW
The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister. Photo: M. Periasamy

  All for ‘Amma’

TOPICS

politics

"She is aware of her surroundings and understands what is going on," said Dr. Prathap C. Reddy on the sidelines of a book launch.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has competely recovered, Apollo Hospitals Chairman Pratap Reddy said on Friday.

He was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the launch of Apollo Hospitals Text Book on Medicine.

“She is aware of her surroundings and understands what is going on around her. She has completely recovered,” he said.

An earlier The Hindu report stated that there was a “marked improvement” in her health condition and that she was likely to be moved from the critical care unit to a private room in about three days.

RELATED NEWS

What the state cannot bear to hearOctober 18, 2016

Jayalalithaa likely to be moved to room in Apollo in 3 days November 3, 2016

Jayalalithaa responding well to treatment, say hospital sourcesSeptember 29, 2016

More In: Tamil Nadu | National | Chennai