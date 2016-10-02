An officials statement from Apollo said she is responding well to treatment.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has been advised a few more days stay at the hospital, an official statement from Apollo Hospital said.

She is responding well to treatment, the statement further added. The current treatment plan that includes “appropriate antibiotics and other allied clinical measures” are being continued, the statement said.

Dr. Richard Beale, an International Specialist and Consultant from the Guy’s and St. Thomas’ Hospital, London was flown in on Saturday, to assess her condition.

Here is the full text of the press release:

The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu who is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, Greams Road, Chennai continues to improve. Apollo Hospital also obtained an expert opinion from Dr. Richard Beale, an International Specialist and Consultant from the Guy’s and St. Thomas’ Hospital, London, who was flown in from the United Kingdom on 3.009.2016. Dr. Richard Beale examined the Honourable Chief Minister, evaluated the various clinical reports of the Honourable Chief Minister and had detailed discussions with the expert group of Doctors treating the Honourable Chief Minster and concurred with the present line of management. Based on the detailed discussions which the expert group of Doctors had with Dr. Beale the current treatment plan including, appropriate antibiotics and other allied clinical measures are presently being continued to treat infection.

The Honourable Chief Minister is responding well to the treatment given to ther. The Honourable Chief Minister has been advised a few more days stay in the hospital for treatment.