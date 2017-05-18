Jawan killed in J&K laid to rest

more-in

The body of Naik Ashok Kumar (29) of Territorial Army, who was found dead with a gunshot wound on May 14 in Jammu and Kashmir, was brought to his native village of Thulithalai in Manihatty in the Nilgiris on Wednesday morning.

More than a hundred people gathered in the village as the mortal remains of Ashok Kumar arrived.

Army officials paid their last respects by placing wreaths on the coffin. The entire village has been in mourning since the news of his death broke on the morning of May 15.

His father, N Ramachandran, told The Hindu that since his school days Kumar was keen on joining the Army. He had come home only a few weeks ago and was soon to get married. “We had made arrangements for his wedding that was to be held shortly,” said Mr. Ramachandran. Kumar's uncle N Arjunan said the soldier’s parents were dependent on his income and it would be difficult for the family to overcome the loss. Friends and relatives of Kumar remembered him as an extremely affable person.

Even on the night he died, he called up his parents and his close friends. He told them that he was on night duty and that he had a tiring day of work, said one of his friends.