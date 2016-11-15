Children’s Day celebrated

Distribution of note books, garlanding of Nehru statue in Karungal and portrait in Nagercoil by the Kanniyakumari East DCC and West DCC marked the 127th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru here on Monday. Children’s day was celebrated at the Unnamalaikadai Government School by the Kanniyakumari West DCC president V. Asokan Solomon, who gave away free note books to the students. Earlier, Mr. Asokan Solomon garlanded the statue of Nehru at Karungal. Similarly, the Kanniyakumari East DCC president V. Kannattuvilai Paliah garlanded the portrait of Nehru at the party office in Nagercoil.

Meanwhile, the second year anniversary of the old students’ of the Sethu Lakshmi Bai Government Higher Secondary School was held to mark the Children’s Day.