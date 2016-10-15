Judge of Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act Cases B. Mohan on Friday sentenced a Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department official to undergo three years imprisonment for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 10,000 from priests at Rajaganapathi Temple in 2009.

In 2009, T. Vijayakumar (46), then Assistant Commissioner, HR and CE, was transferred from Uppiliappan Temple in Kumbakonam to Sugavaneswarar Temple in the city.

Within two months of joining duty, he demanded Rs. 10,000 every month from the temple priests as devotees were offering money to them in “thattu” during pooja. He also threatened to take all the money from their “thattu” and drop it in the hundial, if they failed to give him the money.

The priests alerted the sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC). On September 10, 2009, when the priests gave money, a team led by then DVAC Deputy Superintendent of Police L. Paneerselvam and Inspector P. Chandramouli caught Vijayakumar red-handed.