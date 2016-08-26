‘It was his wish’

When S. Avinash, along with his parents Swaminathan and Latha, and sister Uthra, was watching Chennaiyil Oru Naal, ’ a movie that revolves around organ donation, a few weeks ago, he told his father that he would like his organs to be donated if something untoward were to happen to him.

“In a fit of rage, I beat him and told him not to speak in a silly manner. When the most unfortunate thing happened to my son, who would be so active and helpful to others, I decided to donate his organs to give a new life to those who are facing imminent death,” said the inconsolable father while his wife Latha, with their daughter, stood sobbing at a distance.