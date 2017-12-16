It was accidental firing: Rajasthan police

more-in

The Rajasthan police have claimed that Maduravoyal Inspector S. Periapandian was killed by a bullet fired ‘accidentally’ from his colleague’s firearm when the latter tried to rescue him from attackers in Pali district.

Periapandian had led a team of police personnel from Tamil Nadu to Rajasthan to apprehend prime accused Nathuram and his accomplices, who looted gold from a pawn shop in Kolathur on November 17. The team had information that the accused were hiding in the house of an acquaintance, Tejaram, in Karolia, near Jaitaran in Pali district. Initial reports suggested that the Inspector was killed by one of the accused using Kolathur Inspector T.M. Munisekar’s gun.

But the Rajasthan police said Mr. Munisekar’s gun had gone off accidentally when people inside the house beat him with logs and an iron rod. The bullet hit Periapandian, killing him instantly, they told The Hindu.

Sharing details of the investigation into the killing of Periapandian and the attack on his team members, Pali Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargav said, “In our investigation, we found that the accused holed up inside the house did not use any gun. As the police advanced, those inside the house started attacking the team with wooden sticks and rods. Periapandian, who entered the house first to nab the accused, was caught inside. In order to rescue his colleague, Mr. Munisekar and others entered the house. Even as Mr. Munisekar was advancing with his service pistol, he was attacked with logs. That is when his pistol ‘accidentally’ went off and a bullet went through Periapandian’s chest.”

Mr. Munisekar sustained injuries on his nose and elbow when the inmates attacked him, while three other constables in the team suffered contusions. They arrived in Chennai on Saturday after treatment.

Mr. Munisekar could not be reached for comments.

Experts’ report

Mr. Bhargav said the report of ballistics experts confirmed that it was accidental firing. “We will examine what action needs to be taken in this regard,” he said.

The police recently arrested Tejaram and his family members, who gave shelter to the accused. A manhunt has been launched to nab Nathuram and two others. Dinesh Chowdhary, accused number 2 and the main associate, was arrested by the Jodhpur police.

Dinesh gave clues to the investigators on the modus operandi of Nathuram’s gang. Nathuram did not share the booty with his accomplices. Dinesh was in search of him in Jodhpur. He was caught when he attempted to break into a house.

Dinesh also told the police that Nathuram hired his associates from among relatives and paid them. He identified high-value targets and observed them by staying nearby as a tenant. Then he chalked out a plan and carried it out with his accomplices. The gang targeted jewellery stores, pawn shops and mobile phone shops at Manali, Madhavaram and Puzhal.