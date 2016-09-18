"All four of them — (former Electricity Minister Natham R. Viswanathan, Vetri Duraisamy, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers) — have evaded tax. There was violation to the tune of Rs.100 crore".

Officials of the Income Tax department, which conducted raids on properties belonging to former Electricity Minister Natham R. Viswanathan, Vetri Duraisamy, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers early this week, claim they have discovered tax evasion to the tune of Rs. 100 crore. The officials, however, refused to divulge the break-up.

A senior IT official told The Hindu: “All four of them have evaded tax. There was violation to the tune of Rs.100 crore.”

During Monday’s raids, the IT sleuths seized Rs. 2.5 crore in cash from their premises. Again, there was no break-up of the cash recovered. When asked whether the four raids were connected, the official refused to comment.

On Saturday, television channels and social media were abuzz with the news that Mr. Viswanathan was being questioned by Central government agencies.

However, IT and Enforcement Directorate officials denied it.