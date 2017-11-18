Tamil Nadu

IT notices to Chidambaram, family stayed

The Madras High Court on Friday stayed the operation of notices issued by the Income Tax Department to former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, his wife Nalini Chidambaram, son Karti P. Chidambaram and daughter-in-law Srinidhi Karti Chidambaram for reopening of assessments for the financial year 2010-11.

Justice T.S. Sivagnanam granted the interim stay after observing that the petitioners had made out a prima facie case in view of the orders passed by the court on Monday quashing the demand notices issued to the family by the I-T department last year, seeking payment of tax for income earned by them through a coffee estate, after reopening assessments for 2009-10.

