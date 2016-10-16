Expectations hit the sky when Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu announced the latest list of places to be included in Smart Cities Mission last month. Madurai found itself in the elite company of Varanasi, Amritsar, Agra, Ujjain and Thanjavur in the list of Smart Cities to be developed in the current round.

As one of very few living cities of the world with a history of over 1,000 years, Madurai has the potential to emerge as a model. The Smart City opportunity has come at a time when concerns over neglect of tangible and intangible heritage of the ancient city are heard everywhere. G. Balaji , member of faculty of the Department of Architecture, Thiagarajar College of Engineering, and urban planner, who was the architect of Madurai Smart City proposal, talks to S. Annamalai about the need to foreground heritage as the major strength.

Mr. Balaji looks at Madurai as a city that has been thriving on its twin strength of spirituality and water sources. “It is an amazing fact that a city is associated with a non-perennial source – the Vaigai – for over 1,000 years. In the case of other ancient cities such as Varanasi, there is association only with perennial rivers,” he says.

Now is the time to understand religion, culture, people’s attitude towards nature and how they lived in consonance with nature. It is their bond with nature that has kept the city alive for centuries. “In the last 70 years or so, we have been travelling against this tradition and taking a complete shift against preservation of heritage. However, a lot of plans have been put in place in the last decade, resulting in some progress on heritage preservation.”

Under Smart Cities Mission, Madurai Corporation has planned to undertake the development of the core heritage district around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. “Very few cities, like Madurai and Thanjavur, have heritage as their backbone. The challenge here is to harness technology to showcase and preserve heritage,” he says.

The urban planner does not look at ‘heritage’ and ‘technology’ as contradictions. “Technology is a tool that can integrate well with heritage. We should drive the programme within the framework, without undermining the significance of heritage,” he says. He is confident that the team of civic officials, led by Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri, will accomplish the task without any difficulty.

On why the temple area has been chosen for development, Mr. Balaji says since time immemorial it has been the heart of the city. “Doing cosmetic changes all over the body without looking at problems of the heart will not serve any purpose. Moreover, it is the people’s choice and it is an area with concentration of multiple stakeholders.”

He insists that awareness of intangible aspects of heritage should be created among the new generation. This objective can be achieved with application of technology in the form of Apps, as in the case of the one created for Meenakshi Temple, information and interpretation centres.

“What is important here is the preservation of water sources, an inalienable component of our intangible heritage.”

He refers to the observation of Sir Arthur Thomas Cotton, a British irrigation engineer, about people’s ingenious ways of utilising the Vaigai water without wasting even a drop and says this aspect of heritage should be leveraged for social and economic development.

Improving the core area will enable tourism stakeholders to take visitors through different circuits – the Pandya, Vijayanagar, Tiruvilayadal and Jain.

“If we manage to retain tourists for an additional day in Madurai, it will make a lot of difference.”