Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has sanctioned Rs.36 lakh to the Centre for Geoinformatics and Planetary Studies (CGIPS), Periyar University, to carry out research on lunar and martian surfaces.

The ISRO has sanctioned the research project to S. Anbazhagan, Director for the Centre under its Announcement Opportunity (AO) programme, coordinated by the Space Application Centre, Ahmedabad, C. Swaminathan, Vice Chancellor of the University, said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

The Centre will utilise the funds for analysing data of Chandrayaan-1 and Mangalyan satellites to understand the geological activities of lunar and martian surfaces.

Prof. Anbazhagan, Principal Investigator of the projects, has said that the surfaces of the Mars preserve evidence for hydrological activity in the form of valley networks and outflow channels.

However, still the formation of valley networks on martian surface remains divisive and need in depth study and further evidences from all aspects. The available martian remote sensing data including the images obtained from the India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) will be useful for this research work.

The Centre was established in 2010 and was inaugurated by former President late A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

The centre particularly does the research on planetary surface, mainly on Moon and Martian surfaces. The centre already has collaboration with ISRO satellite centre for establishment of lunar terrain testing facilities at Bengaluru.

Prof. Anbazhagan and his team members supplied lunar soil stimulant for terrain facility, which is being utilised for the testing Rover and Landers of Chandrayan-II Mission. In addition, the Centre has also conducted various research studies on remote sensing applications, disaster mapping and mitigation, mineral exploration and sustainable groundwater studies.