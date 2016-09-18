The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), Mahendragiri has proposed to conduct elocution competition in Tamil and English for high and higher secondary school students in three categories (Sub Junior: Std. VI to VIII, Junior: Std. IX & X and Senior: Std XI & XII) in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts as part of the World Space Week celebrations to be held on October 5. According to Administrative Officer, LPSC, G. Boopathi, the centre would conduct competitions in which the students can express their views on this year's topics in Tamil and English. Headmasters/Headmistress of schools are requested to forward the names of students for the competition to the Administrative Officer, ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri (post), Tirunelveli – 627 133 on or before September 30.