The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), Mahendragiri has proposed to conduct elocution competition in Tamil and English for high and higher secondary school students in three categories (Sub Junior: Std. VI to VIII, Junior: Std. IX & X and Senior: Std XI & XII) in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts as part of the World Space Week celebrations to be held on October 5. According to Administrative Officer, LPSC, G. Boopathi, the centre would conduct competitions in which the students can express their views on this year's topics in Tamil and English. Headmasters/Headmistress of schools are requested to forward the names of students for the competition to the Administrative Officer, ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri (post), Tirunelveli – 627 133 on or before September 30.
National » Tamil NaduNAGERCOIL, September 18, 2016
Updated: September 18, 2016 05:49 IST
ISRO announces contests to mark ‘World Space Week’
More In: Tamil Nadu | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Live chat: How inclusive are places of worship in Tamil Nadu?
In recent times, Dalits in Nagapattinam district have 'threatened' to convert to Islam if they are not allowed to participate and perform temple rituals. This raises questions whether the state needs... »
Latest in this section