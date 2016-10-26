A person requires 100 to 150 microgram of iodine every day

The Government Vellore Medical College Hospital observed the Global Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day on Tuesday. The department of General Medicine and Paediatrics jointly organised an awareness programme on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Usha Sadasivam, GVMCH Dean, said iodine was essential for physical and mental development. A person required 100 to 150 microgram of iodine every day.

Pregnant women and lactating mothers needed it more. Iodine deficiency can affect foetal growth, she said. She said food containing iodine such as iodised salt, eggs, fish and pulses should be included in the diet.

The World Iodine Deficiency Day is observed every year on October 21.