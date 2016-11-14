Indian Oil Corporation networking dealers in Namakkal came to the rescue of the stranded lorry drivers and cleaners by arranging food and other basic requirements on Sunday.

A couple of Indian Oil Corporation networking dealers in Namakkal turned good samaritans and have come to the rescue of the stranded lorry drivers by providing them food.

Namakkal is a major transport hub of the country. A large number of drivers and cleaners attached to the lorry firms situated across the district regularly transport goods to various parts of the country.

The demonetisation has hit the lorry drivers who are stranded in various parts of the country for the past five days due to the non-availability of lower denomination currency.

Many outstation lorry drivers brought the difficulties they face to the notice of the IOCL retail outlets. Moved by their plight, the IOCL networking dealers took steps to mitigate their sufferings.

An IOCL outlet on NH 7 provided lunch to the drivers and cleaners free of cost on Sunday. Another outlet at Keerambur also provided the lunch, tea and snacks. The lorry crew were also allowed access to the toilet, bathroom and drivers’ rest room at the IOCL large format outlet.

Rahul Bhardwaj, sales officer (retail sales), IOCL Namakkal – II, P. Sreerangan, treasurer, State Lorry Owners Federation – Tamil Nadu, commended the IOCL retail outlets. The drivers and cleaners thanked the gesture of the retail outlets.