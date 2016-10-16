Making a mark:Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao giving away a degree certificate to a candidate at the convocation held in Karaikudi on Thursday.— Photo: L. Balachandar

229 candidates receive their degrees at the 29th convocation of Alagappa University

Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao distributed degrees to 229 candidates including 117 Ph. D. scholars, 29 M. Phil. rank holders and 72 Post Graduate and Under Graduate students from the university departments and affiliated colleges at the 29th convocation of Alagappa University here on Thursday.

The Governor, who is the chancellor of the university, presented the degrees and gold medals to the candidates in the presence of Minister for Higher Education and Pro-Chancellor of the university K. P. Anbalagan and D. S. Chauhan, Vice-Chancellor, GLA University, Mathura, and president, Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi.

The Governor presented gold medals to 28 – seven M. Phil. students from the university departments, 20 Post Graduate students from the university departments and one under graduate student from an affiliated College.

In all, 31,219 students including 1,073 regular students from the university departments and constituent colleges, 10,091 students from the affiliated colleges, 608 students from the collaborative programmes and 19,447 students from the distance education stream were awarded degrees in the convocation, S. Subbiah, Vice-Chancellor said.

Delivering the convocation address, Prof. Chauhan said the country was facing climate changes and environmental issues on the one hand and challenges regarding creation of efficient teaching and learning environment on the other. “The present generation of teachers and students should seriously think and involve themselves on the issue,” he suggested.

Pointing out that the average age of Indians would be 29 years in 2020, he said the young graduates and research scholars in different disciplines would be joining a dynamic, competitive and productive youthful workforce. Security of the nation lay in its economy and involvement of youth in economic affairs would ensure economic growth, he said. “Highly educated leadership in all sectors and domains will be required to maintain higher economic growth,” he said adding the young generation should realise that “unless your knowledge was utilised either by the nation or by you, nothing could be achieved.”

Offering his felicitations, Mr. Anbalagan said Tamil Nadu was leading the country in Gross Enrolment Ratio giving great importance to women education. There were 58 universities and 2470 colleges in the State. During the last five years, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has started 67 colleges in the State, he added.