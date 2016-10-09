A special session on ‘Trade and Investment Opportunities’ between U.S. and India was organised by the All India Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), Thoothukudi chapter, here on Friday.

According to a release, John Fleming, Principal Commercial Officer, U.S. Consulate, Chennai in his keynote address explained that trade and investment opportunities between the two countries could be developed in three ways such as attending to business, trade enquiry and technology transfer from US to India for hi-tech industries.

The programme also highlighted the need to boost bilateral business investments both in USA and in India.

Further, the Principal Commercial Officer said he would provide necessary assistance in the above aspects. Earlier, G. P. Joe Prakash, president of ACCI, welcomed the chief guest and P. S. S. K. Raja Sankaralingam, former president honoured him.

P. Mayilvel, Secretary General proposed a vote of thanks. Several members of the chamber attended.

