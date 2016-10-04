: The Inter-State border remained tense after alleged attacks on vehicles bearing Tamil Nadu registration heading towards Tamil Nadu border from Athibelli on Sunday night.

The attacks were allegedly carried out at the behest of Athibelli police after the Athibelli police Sub-Inspector Srinivas was denied entry in his vehicle at Tamil Nadu state border.

The SI Srinivas was reportedly entering Tamil Nadu to inquire a case relating to a murder in Belur falling under Athibelli jurisdiction, when Tamil Nadu police had sought out for his identification.